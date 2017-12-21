Parrish’s Gamble Creek opens farmers’ market

Downtown Bradenton has a weekly farmers’ market that runs each Saturday from October through May
Lakewood Ranch recently got into the mix, adding a mid-week market at the Sarasota Polo Club that will be held through April.
Now, add Parrish to the growing list.
Gamble Creek Farm has opened its gates to the public and is selling produce and other locally sourced and sustainable items from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
Gamble Creek is a 26-acre farm at 14950 Golf Course Road that grows organic, hydroponic and conventional row crops. It is operated by Eric Geraldson and his son Ryan, second and third generation Manatee County farmers.
The Chiles Restaurant Group manages and supports the farm, which supplies much of the produce served at its restaurants – The Sandbar, Beach House and Mar Vista.
According to a press release, the market will have a rotating variety of produce, including lettuce, peppers, onions, squash, kale, Swiss chard, collards and herbs, as well as locally sourced fruits such as apples, honeydew, pineapple, oranges, kiwis, lemons and limes.
In addition to produce, the farm will carry local honey, jams and jellies, potted herbs, flowers and fruit trees. Eggs will be for sale based on availability, and local meats, seafood, cheeses, soups and salads are expected to be added as the farm continues to build its “community inspired” program.
Other future plans for the farm include hosting family-friendly and educational community events, cooking classes, weddings and group gatherings.
The goal of the partnership between the restaurants and Gamble Creek is to help establish the market as a one-stop shop for a variety of locally sourced and sustainable items.-
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Comments