Port Authority chair hopes to hammer out new contract for executive director by February

More Videos 2:22 Bitcoin Believers Pause 1:13 Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:07 Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:27 Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 2:00 McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 0:37 Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 9:23 Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 2:29 Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Manatee County Port Authority working on contract for executive director Carlos Buqueras has led Port Manatee since 2011. His contract expires in May 2018. Carlos Buqueras has led Port Manatee since 2011. His contract expires in May 2018. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

Carlos Buqueras has led Port Manatee since 2011. His contract expires in May 2018. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald