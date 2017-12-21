New Dunkin’ Donuts planned for East Manatee

A drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts is planned for the northeast corner of the intersection of State Road 64 and Upper Manatee River Road.
A 4,540-square-foot retail store is proposed on 1.2 acres near a Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 1455 Upper Manatee River Road, according to documents filed with Manatee County Building and Development Services.
The developer is Hupp Retail of Clearwater.
Previous approvals for the project expired, and the developer had to resubmit the application, said Bob Schmitt, agent for the project. Opening of the Dunkin’ Donuts is probably about a year away.
There are about a baker’s dozen Dunkin’ Donuts sprinkled across Manatee County.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
