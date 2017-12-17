Did you get a lousy holiday gift? Returning it may be harder than keeping it

One unwelcome byproduct of the season is that at least one gift among Hanukkah’s eight nights or the bounties of Christmas will prove as unpopular as the name Irma in Florida these days.
You’re bound to hate something you unwrap this holiday season.
Ugly. Misfit. Already got it.
Returning it, however, can be a pain in the you-know-what.
According to a 2017 survey of holiday shoppers by the National Retail Federation, almost two-thirds said they made at least one return last holiday season.
But where best to make that return?
Consumer Reports Guide released its list of retailers that have a no-questions-asked returns policy. The consumer group also warns of others that apply strict rules that can make returning purchases aggravating — or even impossible.
You may notice that popular big-box stores Target and Walmart were not included in the survey results.
The best
To make it easier on us, Consumer Reports suggests these retailers — all familiar to Manatee-Sarasota shoppers with brick and mortar locations — are among the best in the business for returning gifts. (Mail order companies like L.L. Bean and Harry & David also scored well in this category.)
▪ Bed Bath & Beyond: You can return the household item in-store or by mail with no time limit (except for baby and maternity clothes) and shipping is free. No gift receipt? An employee can look up purchases made in the past year. If the item can’t be found, you can get a refund for a store credit at the item’s current price, minus 20 percent.
▪ Costco: No time limit on returns, except for appliances and electronics, which must go back within 90 days. No receipt necessary.
▪ JCPenney: Accepts returns and exchanges without a receipt at any time, except for appliances, furniture, fine jewelry and electronics. Formal dresses and electronics require their original tags or packaging.
▪ Kohl’s: The department store chain’s “no questions asked, hassle-free” return policy for all purchases has no time limit. No receipt? No problem. Just go to a customer-service counter with the item for an exchange or store credit equal to the lowest price the item sold for in the past 13 weeks. If you paid with your Kohl’s charge card, any order within the last 12 months will get a credit to your account. Items bought with other credit cards or after the 12-month time frame will get you a store credit or a corporate-issued refund. One exception to returns: Premium electronics must be returned within 30 days in original packaging, though if purchased through Dec. 25, you have until Jan. 31, 2018, to return.
▪ Nordstrom: The department chain has no formal return policy so returns are handled case by case. No receipts are required, no time limits, no original tags needed — except for special occasion dresses.
Tough customers
These retailers have less liberal return policies, most often requiring a receipt and affixing a shorter time limit, according to Consumer Reports.
▪ Apple Store: Apple tries to convince you that you need a new iPhone before your current model gets out of the box, it seems. As rapidly as a new iOS update beckons, you have just 14 days to decide whether you’re happy with your purchase. You must have a receipt to do an exchange or return. And you cannot return if you didn’t buy it directly from an Apple Store or Apple online. Items purchased online between Nov. 15 and Dec. 25 may be returned through Jan. 8, 2018.
▪ Barnes & Noble: The bookseller gives you two weeks to return items bought online or in-store if you want a refund. But the items must be unopened, with receipt. You pay for shipping if mailing a returned item. With a gift receipt, you have 60 days to return for a store credit or a B&N gift card. Purchases made Nov. 14 through Dec. 31 are refundable or exchangeable through Jan. 31, 2018.
▪ Best Buy: The return policy for this huge electronics retailer says it wants to deliver the “convenience you deserve.” But how this chain defines convenience probably isn’t how you would define the word. Best Buy gives you a 15-day window for returning most items. The store requires proof of purchase and has a 15 percent restocking fee on certain items, including drones and some digital cameras and lenses. The company is a bit more charitable during the holiday season. Its return policy says items bought in November and December can be returned through Jan. 14, 2018.
▪ GameStop: You have 30 days for returns but just seven days for returns of pre-owned items. Receipts are required. With a gift receipt, items qualify only for exchanges or store credit.
▪ Kmart: The chain allows 30 days for returns with a receipt. With a gift receipt, you can only exchange or get store credit. No refunds. Many items, including music, movies, software, and video games, are not eligible for return if their packages are opened. For holiday gifts, items bought from November through Dec. 24 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2018.
▪ Sears: Returns must be made within 30 days and with a receipt. With a gift receipt, you get an exchange or a gift card. Some items, including consumer electronics, space heaters, and grills, will have a 15 percent restocking fee if used and if they are not in their original packaging. For holiday returns, merchandise purchased from November through Dec. 24 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2018.
Tips for returning gifts
▪ Don’t open the box. You may have to pay a restocking fee and computer software, CDs and DVDs generally aren’t returnable once opened, unless they’re defective.
▪ Keep gift receipts and make sure you don’t toss them out with the wrapping paper.
▪ Check return policies and note any time limits.
▪ Bring ID. Some chains, including Best Buy and Victoria’s Secret, use computerized return-authorization systems to detect abuse and make sure you aren’t a serial returner.
