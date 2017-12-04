Ribbon cutting: Elite Laser Engraving

A ribbon cutting was held for Elite Laser Engraving, 6222 Tower Lane, Unit A-8, Sarasota. The company specializes in laser engraving and focuses on creativity and craftsmanship. Services include wood engraving, glass engraving, leather engraving, acrylic engraving, stainless steel engraving, corian engraving and anodized aluminum engraving. For more information, call 941-227-0130 or visit elitelaserengraving.com.
