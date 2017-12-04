December gas prices in Bradenton-Sarasota highest since 2014

’Tis the season to pay more at the gas pump, just in time for the holidays.
Even though costs have declined for 23 straight days across Florida, motorists in the Bradenton-Sarasota region are paying the highest December prices since 2014.
Moreover, analysts project it’s unlikely drivers will see significant savings as the month progresses.
“Gas prices have been falling in recent weeks, but it has been a slow drip,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
Motorists should enjoy the falling prices now because it’s likely that prices may again rise approaching the New Year as oil prices continue to show strength.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy
The three-week run of declines has resulted in a discount of 9 cents, with Monday’s average in the Bradenton-Sarasota region coming in at $2.42 per gallon, according to AAA’s daily fuel tracker.
That’s 2 cents less than a week ago. A year ago, the average in the two-county area was $2.14 per gallon. At $2.42, it’s the highest in early December since prices averaged $2.72 three years ago.
“Motorists should enjoy the falling prices now because it’s likely that prices may again rise approaching the New Year as oil prices continue to show strength,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
$2.42The average for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Bradenton-Sarasota region on Monday, below the state ($2.44) and national ($2.48) averages.
GasBuddy, which tracks fuel pricing, reported Manatee County stations were averaging $2.41 per gallon to start the week, with Sarasota County at $2.42. Nearby, Hillsborough County and Pinellas County were both at $2.36.
The Bradenton-Sarasota average was below the state ($2.44) and national ($2.48) averages.
As usual, the state’s most-expensive regions are in South Florida, led by West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.56), Miami ($2.55) and Naples ($2.50).
The least-expensive were Pensacola ($2.36), Jacksonville ($2.38) and Orlando ($2.38).
