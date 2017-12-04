Participating Florida locations of Dunkin’ Donuts are offering free small iced coffees Monday to show appreciation to customers and marking the end of the 2017 hurricane season.
Business

Celebrate the end of hurricane season with free iced coffee

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 04, 2017 08:47 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

With the 2017 hurricane season behind us, Dunkin’ Donuts is ready to celebrate.

Monday only, the coffee and donut-serving chain is offering a free small iced coffee at Florida location to show their appreciation for customers during the hurricane season, according to WESH.

Several locations had to change regular operational hours during the season, at least temporarily, according to WESH.

“We are very thankful to Florida residents for being understanding as we worked to get our locations back up and running following the hurricane season, and we are glad that we are able to show our appreciation by offering a free beverage,” said Melissa Goulette, field marketing manager of Dunkin' Brands, Inc, in a news release to the Palm Beach Post.

The offer is limited to participating locations and just one small iced coffee per customer, according to WTSP.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

