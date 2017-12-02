Restaurants cited for storing raw food improperly, falsifying documents

More Videos 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse Pause 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 2:00 Senators debate tax bill 3:45 Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival 0:04 Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 1:42 Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:02 Will Steve Spurrier coach again? 2:10 Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald

