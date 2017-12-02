Restaurants cited for storing raw food improperly, falsifying documents

Restaurants in Manatee County were dinged by food inspectors for storing raw food on top of cooked food, holding food at the wrong temperatures and appearing to falsify employee training documents in the latest inspections report.
- At Kostas Family Restaurant, 1631 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto, inspectors discovered encrusted material on a can opener’s blade and cited the restaurant for not including a consumer advisory for undercooked foods on the menu. Some employees at the restaurant lacked proof of state-approved employee training and there was not a certified food service manager on duty.
- Inspectors at Sombreros, 1330 U.S. 301, Palmetto, discovered refried beans, shredded cheese and cooked chicken held above the suggested 41 degrees in a walk-in cooler. There were also issues with cooked food being held below the suggested 135 degrees and the menu did not state with menu items contain raw or undercooked food.
- Clubhouse Sandwich Café, 323 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, was cited for not having sanitizer available for warewashing. The restaurant was ordered to use single-use items to serve food until the sanitizer was replaced. A stop sale was issued on sour cream, raw chicken and house-made ranch and blue cheese dressings after food inspectors discovered that they weren’t being kept below 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. There also wasn’t a certified food manager on duty during the visit.
- Raw animal food was stored over cooked food at Island Ocean Star, 902 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria. Inspectors also say cooked and uncooked foods were being stored at too-high temperatures and the wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.
- At Ugly Grouper, 5704 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, inspectors discovered food that was cold held at a temperature higher than 41 degrees. Inspectors say that the restaurant also stored raw food over cooked food in its walk-in cooler. There was also a trash can blocking employee access to the hand-washing sink, which contained soiled dishes. Inspectors also say employee training documents seemed to be falsified.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments