Local restaurants cited for mold in ice machines, improper hand-washing

Manatee County restaurants were mired with issues, including mold in ice machines, lack of employee training and failure to properly wash their hands, in the latest inspections report.
- Oma Pizza, 201 N. Gulf Dr., Bradenton Beach, was marked for its failure to properly cool food within a certain time. Inspectors also say they witnessed workers washing their hands without soap and washing their hands in a different sink than the one designated for hand-washing. A food handler was observed with an infected sore, cut, burn or wound without two layers of protection.
- At Wasabi Steakhouse, 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton, inspectors noticed that there was food stored in ice used for drinks. Workers discarded the ice. Inspectors also discovered a mold-like substance in the ice machine.
- Jersey Mike’s Subs. 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton, employees didn’t have proof of state approved employee training for some workers.
- The reach-in cooler at Cream of AMI, 103-B Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach, was found to be holding food at a temperature higher than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued on the contents of the cooler. Inspectors said that the food manager on duty did have an up-to-date food manager certification.
- Thai Wasabi, 5250 State Road 64 E., was cited for employees who dried their hands on clothing or soiled towels, failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and failed to rub their hands for the suggested 10-15 seconds while washing them. Inspectors also discovered food that was held at a temperature higher than 41 degrees and a stop sale was issued on those items.
- Inspectors discovered that the dishwasher at Culver’s, 4714 State Road 64 E., Bradenton, wasn’t sanitizing dishes because the chlorine container was empty. The problem was remedied when the manager exchanged the container. The restaurant also lacked proof of required state approved employee training for some employees. Inspectors say a food service manager wasn’t on duty while four or more employees handled food.
- Employees at The Sandbar, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria, were found to be using the hand-washing sink for tasks other than hand-washing. Inspectors noticed a black/green mold-like substance in the restaurant’s ice bin, too. A manager lacked food manager certification and The Sandbar also had issues with cooling food from 135 degrees to 70 degrees within two hours.
