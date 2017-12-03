Business calendar: Dec. 4-8, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Manasota SCORE: Introduction to SCORE and doing business in Florida. The workshops will include information on business planning, business structures, and profit and loss. In addition, there will be opportunities to network with other entrepreneurs and SCORE volunteers, as well as the change to register for free, confidential business mentoring services. When/where: 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday/Nathan Benderson Park finish tower, third floor, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Cost: Free. Registration: manasota.score.org. Information: Call 941-955-1029 or email Peter Gruits at scorech116@verizon.net.
Manasota SCORE: Success strategies for business owners workshops. The workshop will offer information and advice to help market and grow a business. This program is titled “Doing Business In and With Sarasota County” and will include experts from the county’s planning, tax collector, procurement, health and utilities departments to answer regulatory questions and give tips on how to sell services or products to the county. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. When/where: 4-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday/Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Register at the library or at manasota.score.org.
Manasota SCORE: Creative ways to promote your business on a shoestring budget. Guerilla Marketing chairman Jason Myers will share strategies and tactics that can help businesses compete in the marketplace by using time, energy, imagination and information instead of a large budget. When/where: 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 12/Nathan Benderson Park finish tower, third floor, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Cost: $20. Registration: manasota.score.org. Information: Call 941-955-1029 or email Peter Gruits at scorech116@verizon.net.
Never miss a local story.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Growing your business while doing good. The interactive luncheon with speaker and consultant Karen Eber Davis celebrates non-profits and the corporate giving in our midst and explores how we might kick it up a notch to improve philanthropic and bottom-line success. When/where: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 13/Fete Ballroom at Polo Grill & Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $27 for members, $37 for non-members. Information: lwrba.org.
Bradenton Area EDC: 2018 Economic Forecast Breakfast. Economist Henry “Hank” Fishkind will provide insights on local, regional and national economic trends. With more than 30 years of experience in economic analysis and forecasting, Fishkind is widely regarded as one of Florida's premier economists and financial advisors. When/where: 7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 11/Manatee Technical College, 6305 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton. Cost: $65 for EDC members, $75 for non-members. Registration: BradentonAreaEDC.com/events. Information: Email dianag@bradentonareaedc.com or call 941-803-9037.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: Networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 a.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: Networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: A networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: Noon
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-518-4041 or BERealtor01@gmail.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: Learn and lunch networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: Noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: Noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Landlord Association of Manatee: The organization meets on the second Thursday of each month from September through May at the Synovus Bank building at 2520 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton. The meeting runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Landlord Association is dedicated to providing education and support to landlords and property managers through communication with professionals. The first meeting is free. Call Leslie Walker at 941-224-9166 for more information.
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Call Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. Popi’s Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: One-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: Free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
To list a business meeting or event, email Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday to be included in Monday before publication; items must include full address of meeting place, date and time of event, and a telephone number.
Comments