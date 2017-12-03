Names and Faces: Dec. 4, 2017

Matt Bower of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Bradenton achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist. This advanced training offers investment professionals the information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies. Those who complete the program must pass a final exam and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form to earn the AAMS designation.
Beth Wietrzykowski, a realtor in the Main Street office of Michael Saunders & Company, earned her Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation. The mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services, the GRI demonstrates a strong educational foundation in legal and regulatory issues, technology, professional standards and the sales process. Wietrzykowski is a Sarasota native who began her career as a realtor in 2010.
Holly Sylvester, a Sarasota area resident since the 1970s and a leasing agent and residential property specialist in Michael Saunders & Company’s rental division, joined the Downtown Sarasota Alliance’s board of directors. She will fill the Alliance’s role of membership chair, which was created to offer a unified voice for the downtown area’s residents, businesses, merchants and property owners.
