Business

Crisis averted? After glitch, American Airlines says your Christmas flight may be saved

By Chabeli Herrera

cherrera@miamiherald.com

November 30, 2017 03:01 PM

Crisis averted: Christmas is not ruined — yet.

After a computer glitch that gave too many American Airlines pilots vacation time in December and put more than 15,000 holiday flights in jeopardy of cancellation, according to estimates by the Allied Pilots Association, the airline is now close to a resolution.

Out of 200,000 flights American will operate in December, “only a few hundred” currently don’t have pilots, said American Airlines spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello in an update Thursday, after the malfunction was made public Wednesday.

American has offered 1.5-times regular pay to pilots who volunteer to fly the affected flights, which run from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31.

“That number of open flights continues to decrease thanks to our pilots who are stepping up to the plate and picking up trips to ensure customers are taken care of,” Aran Coello said in a statement. “In addition, we have more reserve pilots on hand in December than normal months and they provide us with the ability to fly many of the trips that are currently uncovered.”

The leading airline has not yet canceled any scheduled flights in December as a result of the glitch, Aran Coello said, and “will continue to work to ensure both our pilots and our customers are cared for.”

News of the glitch caused some travelers with flights in December to try to cancel their flights in case American later did so.

“If you’re going somewhere at Christmas on American Airlines, best to cancel that flight now, save your holiday and stay home. #iwontbehomeforchristmas #unfriendlyskies” tweeted user @casunprincess, playing on United Airline’s slogan of “Fly the friendly skies.”

And, of course, the jokes flowed: “I never fly American Airlines...until this Christmas. Now they’re telling me they might cancel 15,000 flights because of a computer glitch? You guys still runnin’ Windows Vista?” tweeted user @DCDDawg.

This holiday travel season is expected to be a particularly busy one, experts say. According to one estimate from airline deals website Airfarewatchdog, a poll of 1,300 travelers found that 46 percent planned to fly this holiday season — the highest figure since 2013.

Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH

