Remodels, home accents a specialty at Coastal Life Design & Marketplace

Designers Jennifer Strohl and Sondra Okada recently opened Coastal Life Design & Marketplace at 8615 Cortez Road.
The company offers residential remodels and design, as well as a showroom featuring accessories for the home and locally made jewelry.
“We aren’t just designers. We also understand construction, which is important to the contractor,” Strohl said.
Bath and kitchen remodels are their specialty, but they tackle other structural remodels as well, including opening walls to connect kitchen areas with living space, replacing flooring and window treatments.
Never miss a local story.
“It all depends on what the client is looking for,” Okada said.
Coastal Life Design has a design assist program which enables Strohl and Okada to partner on projects with contractors who don’t have an in-house designer.
“The services we offer are much more like interior architecture, so it is structural remodeling,” Strohl said.
We aren’t just designers. We also understand construction which is important to the contractor.
Jennifer Strohl
The other part of the business, the showroom, reflects Strohl’s and Okada’s decorating tastes.
“Everyone likes to find fun things for their home. We really like things that are coastal, beachy, comfortable and relaxed,” Strohl said.
“We offer home furnishings, some beautiful handmade jewelry from local artisans,” she said. “In our travels we like to go to antique places and salvage markets. We like to offer a destination where things are always changing and is a good place to buy gifts.”
Strohl and Okada spent three months renovating the space for the business, which had previously been home to Picture This Gallery.
“It had good bones and was a free-standing building,” Strohl said of selecting the Cortez Road property for the new business.
The partners have long experience in the design business.
Okada worked eight years in Shanghai, China, where she did interior design work for Fortune 500 companies. Many of the kitchens and baths used by Americans in China were not designed for western tastes, supplying her with plenty of redesign business. Okada received her interior design certification from the New York School of Interior Design.
Strohl has more than two decades of experience in construction and design and has long been based in Bradenton.
The Coastal Life showroom is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
All design services are by appointment only.
For more information, call Okada at 941-242-2926 or visit coastalife.com.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments