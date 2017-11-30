U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
A toast can wind up involving both bourbon and blood with these recalled glasses

By David J. Neal

November 30, 2017 09:25 AM

Nobody wants the bloody cuts or lost bourbon from too-breakable glassware, especially during the holidays. So, Libbey Glass recalled about 229,000 eight-ounce bourbon taster glasses.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall notice, “The glasses can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.”

The notice says Libbey’s has gotten two reports of 12 glasses breaking, but no injuries.

Each glass will have one of three logos -- “Kentucky Bourbon Trail,” “Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tours,” “SIV” -- laser-etched onto the glass bottom. They were sold individually and in quartets at Libbey outlet stores, Total Wine stores nationwide, various brick-and-mortar and online stores nationwide.

Customers who bought the glasses for home use should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Customers who bought the glasses for commercial use should call the company at 800-982-7063 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, for refund, replacement or credit.

