Pause
    Arts organizations, nonprofits participate in East Meets West Regional Business Expo this week.

Business

East Meets West Expo pulls from more than the business community

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 03:30 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Sarasota

Whether they are business people, proponents of the arts, or nonprofits providing a safety net for society’s most vulnerable, they share a common belief.

Networking works, participants said this week at the East Meets West Regional Business Expo at Robarts Arena in Sarasota.

But results aren’t necessarily immediate.

“You don’t know what may come,” said Jeffery Kin, artistic director for The Players Centre for Performing Arts.

Kin staffed a booth at the expo and talked about plans for moving the company from its property on Tamiami Trail to the new Waterside village in Lakewood Ranch.

Networking by ambassadors for The Players Centre helped secure a $1 million donation through the Community Foundation of Sarasota, he said.

It’s the largest gift received so far as The Players work on their $30 million campaign for the proposed new facility.

Businesses and others snapped up all available booth space at the expo this year. In turn they were able to network with each other and the more than 600 visitors who bought tickets to learn about services and products.

The expo, now in its ninth year, is a partnership of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce. It is traditionally held in September, but had to be rescheduled because of Hurricane Irma.

We are really talking about holiday parties tonight, and gift card sales, and all the great food at our restaurants; and to let everyone know that if they haven’t been out to see us, please come and see us.

Caryn Hodge

Janet Arena, group sales coordinator for Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, said she had just talked to two women who didn’t realize that the Van Wezel existed.

“They thought that they would have to go for Tampa for the arts. I think having the arts represented in the expo is important,” Arena said. “Networking is important if you can meet even two or three people.”

Elizabeth and Dave Boyers, owners of a Kona Ice franchise serving Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota, were attending their first East Meets West Expo.

“We have been involved with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance for a couple of years and thought this would be a good time for us to promote what our business is. Not only for other members, but any other local individuals who may be coming through the expo just to see what it is about. It has been very good for us so far,” Dave Boyers said.

The Boyers were getting positive feedback from other businesses about bringing in Kona Ice to treat their employees and customers, Elizabeth Boyers said.

Stephanie Grepling, director of marketing, and Joe Stoddard, vice president of operations, attended the expo for Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County.

“We are trying to spread general awareness about our programs and services. Everything from Meals on Wheels, to the food bank, to DayBreak adult day center,” Grepling said. “We also have Friendship Dining and Grandma’s Goodies, which are the trays of goodies we have on the table for the holidays.”

Caryn V. Hodge, marketing director for Beach House, Sandbar and Mar Vista restaurants, said her restaurants support efforts to bring the business community together.

“We are really talking about holiday parties tonight, and gift card sales, and all the great food at our restaurants; and to let everyone know that if they haven’t been out to see us, please come and see us,” Hodge said.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

Pause
