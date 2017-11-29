Gadget Guru: Instrument measures anything on the fly

It looks like a pen, it’s the size of a pen, but it’s much more than a pen. And that’s an understatement after seeing how innovative the InstruMMent 01 ($149) is when paired with a smartphone.
This tool could be a game-changer for designers, architects and other professionals right out of the box as sensors take measurements and relay them wirelessly (Bluetooth) to a smartphone.
It works as a tape measure so builders can use it to calculate length, width or height for door space, walls, windows and floors. Or as demonstrated on the website, measure a child instantly and record the height in the app. The uses are endless for measuring anything flat or 3D.
Setup with the app is simple – simply pair it and go. Users can view measurements in inches, feet, yards, miles or metric.
The InstruMMent 01 is constructed with an aluminum body and is available in pen, pencil or stylus versions, all built with internal sensors and Bluetooth.
The six-month battery is included, along with an ink cartridge; replacements can be purchased.
Other accessories that can be added include leather sleeves, stylus tips and training wheels, which I certainly could have used.
More information: instrumments.com
Snoring solution
Statistics supplied by Nora, a device designed to combat snoring, highlighted how 40 percent of Americans are affected by snoring, which can lead to health problems, including strokes and heart attacks.
Full disclosure: I’m a horrible sleeper and my snoring often keeps my wife awake. I’ve tried mouth guards, medications, nose strips, etc., so I – like other poor sleepers – am willing to try anything.
Something simple like the rechargeable Nora ($299) was a pleasant surprise. I thought it worked for me, as did my wife.
The hardware and setup are simple. The Nora device has a built-in microphone and looks like a computer mouse. It can sit on your nightstand and works with an expander wirelessly (Bluetooth), which slides into an existing pillow case.
Tap Nora when you get in bed and Nora detects when you are snoring, then tells the expander to slightly inflate and gently move your head. The expander is connected to an AC powered pack, which also works on battery power for up to three nights when traveling.
It works for back, side or stomach sleepers; the only requirement is your head on the pillow. Snoring issues often (not always) are controlled by positioning and the expander did well in my case. You also can set the Nora with a delay, giving you time to fall asleep before it’s activated.
The soon-to-be released iOS Nora app will help record patterns, show what times during the night snoring was an issue and record results on what’s working and what isn’t.
More: smartnora.com
Wireless earbuds
The Jabra Elite 25e has the great sound expected from a Jabra product. I’ve never used a Jabra headset that wasn’t impressive.
One thing I’ve found with the influx of neckband wireless earbud systems is that the battery life is poor. Jabra delivers an impressive battery time of up to 18 hours.
They have a wind-protected microphone, are dust and water resistant, and charge with the included USB cable. Controls allow for one-touch access to voice assistants.
More: Jabra.com $79.99
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
