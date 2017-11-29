Visitors check out the Pinnacle model in the new Shoreview neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch’s Waterside development. The Pinnacle ranges in size from 2,488-3,656 square feet and has a base price of $484,990.
Visitors check out the Pinnacle model in the new Shoreview neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch’s Waterside development. The Pinnacle ranges in size from 2,488-3,656 square feet and has a base price of $484,990. Bradenton Herald file photo

Lakewood Ranch sets record for home sales with 1,050 so far in 2017

Herald Staff Report

November 29, 2017 01:09 PM

Even after more than 22 years of home sales at Lakewood Ranch, the appetite for buying in Manatee County’s largest planned community shows no signs of slackening.

With a month left in 2017, Lakewood Ranch set a new record for home sales with 1,050. Home sales this year are up 50 percent over 2016 at the same point, according to a press release from LWR Communities.

The new record eclipses the 1,023 homes sold in 2004, during the housing boom.

Not even Hurricane Irma, which caused Bradenton-Sarasota home sales to fall nearly 17 percent in September, could stop Lakewood Ranch from rolling to a new sales record.

“Our focus on the fundamentals of rigorous and meticulous maintenance and care has created a pristine community, which affords homeowners pride in their community and sustains property values,” said Rex Jensen, president and CEO of developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch.

Jensen cited an improving economy, high consumer confidence, job growth, the addition of national builders, and the continuous opening of new communities as the basis for success.

He also pointed to SMR’s commitment to adding schools ahead of residents, and the success of the Premier Sports Campus, as contributors.

“The Lakewood Ranch lifestyle is an extraordinarily strong sales driver,” Jensen said. “There is an active, vibrant, participatory community here to which many residents and businesses have contributed. Educational opportunities exist from preschool through advanced degrees. There are more than 50 clubs to join, and more than 15 places to worship. Activities, events and festivals abound. People who move here almost instantly feel like they’ve lived here their whole lives.”

Lakewood Ranch also set an attendance record for its annual Tour of Homes held Oct. 20-Nov. 19. Overall traffic during the Tour was close to 3,000 visitors, up 18 percent over last year’s event.

“We are very encouraged by the 32 percent increase in new traffic over last year’s Tour of Homes,” said Laura Cole, vice president of marketing for LWR Communities. “This bodes well for future sales.”

The Ranch is seeing more buyers from surrounding communities, including Venice, Sarasota and Bradenton.

Another trend is young families following parents who retired to Lakewood Ranch from the North and the Midwest. Quality of life, schools and affordability are superior to where they are living. They can live in a multi-generational community that offers activities and support, Cole said.

Proximity to jobs, transportation, shopping, schools, hospitals and beaches continue to draw buyers of all ages, Cole said. “However, buyers have consistently referenced the abundance and accessibility of trails and open space as one of the top amenities they’re looking for. Lakewood Ranch shines in that area.”

Waterside, the newest village at the Ranch, located in Sarasota County, recently opened several models and started home sales.

Lakewood Ranch was the fourth best-selling, master-planned community in the country in 2016.

