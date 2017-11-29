Which is the most popular holiday candy in your state?

Pick a Florida resident, any Florida resident. According to a study by CandyStore, their favorite Christmas candy is Skittles.
Not Skittles? Well, then it’s probably their chocolate brethren, M&Ms. If you’re about to strike out, guess Snickers as a last-ditch effort.
An online wholesale candy retailer, CandyStore, surveyed more than 50,000 of their customers to find out which sweets are most popular in the eight weeks leading up to Christmas nationwide.
The results are all over the place. While the Sunshine State can’t get enough of their Skittles, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas go nuts over Pez.
Never miss a local story.
The survey also found that Michigan, Alabama and Utah cherish Reindeer Corn, candy corn in a green, white and red colorway. Other states — California and Georgia, for example — favor more traditional holiday candies, such as peppermint bark and candy canes.
In the months leading up to the holidays, consumers are expected to spend nearly $2 billion on candy, CandyStore said, which is a 2 percent increase over last year.
According to the National Retail Federation, the average consumer spends $110 on holiday candy and food in addition to the hundreds they spend on gifts for loved.
While candy canes were the top choice in only seven states, CandyStore said 1.76 billion of the peppermint sticks are produced each year. That many canes all but guarantees that there’s no shortage for National Candy Cane Day, which is celebrated Dec. 26.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments