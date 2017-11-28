Ribbon cutting: Ascent Audiology & Hearing

A ribbon cutting was held for Ascent Audiology & Hearing, 5860 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton. Ascent is a full-service audiology and hearing aid dispensing clinic and uses a comprehensive evaluation protocol to determine the most appropriate technology to improve patients’ lives through better hearing. For more information, call 941-462-4991 or visit ascentaudiologylakewood.com.
Do you have a ribbon-cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Business Editor Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com.
