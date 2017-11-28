Provided photo
Provided photo

Business

Ribbon cutting: Ascent Audiology & Hearing

November 28, 2017 03:39 PM

A ribbon cutting was held for Ascent Audiology & Hearing, 5860 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton. Ascent is a full-service audiology and hearing aid dispensing clinic and uses a comprehensive evaluation protocol to determine the most appropriate technology to improve patients’ lives through better hearing. For more information, call 941-462-4991 or visit ascentaudiologylakewood.com.

Do you have a ribbon-cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Business Editor Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

View More Video