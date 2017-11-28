MTC, CareerSource partner on hiring fest and open house

Manatee Technical College is hosting its 4th Annual Career/Hiring Fest and Open House 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in partnership with CareerSource Suncoast.
Attendees can find out about employment opportunities in the community and learn about educational opportunities at MTC, 6305 State Road 70 E. The event is free and open to the public.
Hiring managers from more than 50 companies will be present. Key businesses and industries from the local area will be represented.
Career counselors and financial aid officers will be available to answer questions on MTC career certificate “career in a year” programs.
Employability skills workshops and tours of the campus will be running throughout the evening.
For more information, please call 941-751-7900 or visit ManateeTech.edu.
