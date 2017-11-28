Gulley’s serves up smoked mullet and other local favorites in Parrish

Gulley’s food truck, a new business operating on the grounds of Brown’s Grove Farm Market, serves up a menu that the first Manatee County pioneers might have recognized.
Smoked mullet dinner, served with coleslaw and grits; smoked mullet spread; crab rolls served with cole slaw and grits; and grouper fish taco served with black beans would have been familiar to settlers more than 150 years ago. All perhaps except the tacos.
The husband-and-wife team of Deannah and Rick Gullett opened the business two months ago at 12255 U.S. 301, on space leased from Brown’s Grove, and smoke the mullet outside near picnic tables. The business is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
“If the awning on the trailer is open, I’m open,” Dea Gullett said.
Five days a week, Rick Gullett is a locomotive engineer. The other two days a week, he is cast-netting for mullet.
“We catch our fish on Wednesday, and smoke all day Thursday,” Dea Gullett said.
Rick Gullett’s father began smoking fish in the 1950s, and passed the technique on to his son.
“It was always their dream to open up a business,” she said.
The time-honored technique has produced six first-place awards at the Terra Ceia Smokeoff.
Gulley’s is the second food truck operating at Brown’s Grove Farm Market on Friday and Saturday. The first, Mel’s Cafe, offers Cajan style food, jerk chicken, conch salad and more, said Heidi Brown. Brown’s Grove Farm Market has been offering fresh produce for eight years.
“Gulley’s is very popular. I hear a lot of people say they especially like the mullet spread,” Brown said.
Being a food truck operation, Gulley’s can also travel. Most recently it was at Orban’s Nursery in west Bradenton for Orban’s 27th annual Poinsettia Open House.
For more information about Gulley’s, visit their Facebook page at homeofmulletbygullet.
