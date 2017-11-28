Village of the Arts welcomes new business growth spurt

More Videos 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse Pause 0:44 Time-honored smoked mullet offered by Gulley’s 0:33 Two new businesses join the Village of the Arts 1:35 Bradenton’s Linger Lodge Restaurant reopening 1:01 Thousands still without running water in Puerto Rico 1:11 Rock-painting class teaches residents how to paint, hide and find rocks 1:48 Off-duty fatally shoots man with gun at Costco store 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 1:36 Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Two new businesses join the Village of the Arts Two new Village of the Arts businesses makes it four in recent weeks as the village undergoes a growth spurt renewing its energy. Bradenton Herald Mark Young Two new Village of the Arts businesses makes it four in recent weeks as the village undergoes a growth spurt renewing its energy. Bradenton Herald Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

Two new Village of the Arts businesses makes it four in recent weeks as the village undergoes a growth spurt renewing its energy. Bradenton Herald Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com