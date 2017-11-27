Gas prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota region averaged $2.44 per gallon on Monday, down 3 cents in the past week but 40 cents higher than this time a year ago.
Gas prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota region averaged $2.44 per gallon on Monday, down 3 cents in the past week but 40 cents higher than this time a year ago.
Gas prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota region averaged $2.44 per gallon on Monday, down 3 cents in the past week but 40 cents higher than this time a year ago.

Business

Back to school, back to work, back to rising gas prices

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

November 27, 2017 09:16 AM

The Thanksgiving weekend in the rearview mirror, gas prices are expected to rise this week as the December holiday season approaches.

Prices have been slowly declining for more than two weeks, though that is forecast to change as a high-stakes Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting draws near.

“Prices at the pump are poised for an increase of 3-5 cents, based on current fundamentals,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

The reason: Representatives of OPEC, Russia and other oil producing countries will meet Thursday to decide whether to extend an agreement to reduce oil production levels by 1.8 million barrels per day. The current agreement expires at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Preliminary reports are that the agreement could extend through the end of 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gasoline prices took a breather heading into Thanksgiving, which may last another few days, but as oil prices perk back up heading into OPEC’s annual meeting, we may see a rebound soon.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

News of that potential extension helped crude oil reach $59.95 per barrel, an increase that often results in a 10-cent increase at the pump, Jenkins said.

“Prices could face additional upward pressure as we creep closer to the OPEC meeting,” Jenkins said.

Prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota region averaged $2.44 per gallon on Monday, down 3 cents in the past week but 40 cents higher than this time a year ago.

The two-county average was below both the state ($2.46) and national ($2.51) averages.

“With Thanksgiving travel now behind us, all eyes turn to OPEC and their meeting this week to determine the fate of the cartel’s oil production,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Gasoline prices took a breather heading into Thanksgiving, which may last another few days, but as oil prices perk back up heading into OPEC’s annual meeting, we may see a rebound soon.”

40 centsGas prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota region are 40 cents higher that this time a year ago.

GasBuddy, which track fuel pricing, reported Manatee County stations were averaging $2.43 per gallon to start the week, with Sarasota County at $2.44.

Nearby, Hillsborough County outlets were averaging $2.39, with Pinellas County at $2.40.

As usual, the state’s most-expensive regions are in South Florida, led by West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.58) and Miami ($2.56).

The least-expensive were Pensacola ($2.37) and Jacksonville ($2.40).

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

View More Video