Are you doing your holiday shopping online? Avoid becoming a victim with these tips

Online shopping is one way to avoid busy malls and big box-stores during the holiday season.
But is it safe?
Miami-Dade police officers are warning stay-at-home shoppers to take some precautions before clicking the order button.
“Keep package deliveries safe from thieves!” the department tweeted a day before Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days.
Over the weekend, someone became a victim when a package was stolen from in front of a Hialeah home.
Cameras caught a man walking up to a home on the 600 block of West 53rd Terrace and snatching a large brown box, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
And that isn’t the first time someone lost a package to a thief. Last April, someone walked onto a porch at home just outside of Coral Gables and took a package.
Here are some tips:
▪ Pay with low-limit credit cards or use third-party services including Paypal.
▪ Do not save passwords and always log off when done.
▪ Make sure someone is home when a package is delivered or if possible have delivered to a store for pickup.
▪ Request a signature delivery option.
▪ Use video surveillance.
