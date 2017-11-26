Names and faces: Nov. 27, 2017

William Waddill was named managing director of the board of directors for the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization. He previously served as senior vice president at Kimley-Horn and Associates in Sarasota and has 31 years of experience in transforming public spaces such as the Bradenton Riverwalk, Perry Harvey Park in Tampa and Baker Park in Naples. After a selection process that spanned nearly six months, Waddill will lead the master plan development with design and planning firm Sasaki to reimagine the 42-acre city-owned Bayfront. He starts Jan. 3.
Scarlett Guy was hired by Bradenton’s Gerling Law Group to develop the firm’s estate planning and probate law practice. Guy, who spent years practicing criminal law in Manatee and Sarasota counties, will be transitioning into estate planning and law practice.
Aaron Dentz was promoted to president of Bradenton-based The Dentz Group, Inc., an executive career search firm specializing in executive recruitment in the retail industry. Dentz co-founded the company in 2001 and had been serving as the vice president of talent and business development before the promotion. In addition to its Bradenton location, The Dentz Group also has an office in Pewaukee, Wis.
Four local real estate sales representatives – Cody Craig, David Rothermel, Sandra Salas and Angela Diaz Gonzalez – were honored by EXIT Realty Corp. International. All were recognized with the Bronze Award, signifying 25 or more closed transactions during the production year from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017. Craig and Rothermel are with EXIT King Realty in Bradenton; Salas is with EXIT Buyers & Sellers Realty in Palmetto; Diaz Gonzalez is with EXIT’s Venice office.
Joseph DeVirgilio Jr. was named chairman of the board for Sarasota County Public Hospital, which governs Sarasota Memorial Health Care System. Made up of citizens elected by Sarasota County voters to four-year terms, the board oversees the hospital’s finances and quality improvement efforts and meets regularly to set the strategic direction for the system. The other officers are William Noonan (first vice chairman), James Meister (second vice chairman), Sharon Wetzler DePeters (treasurer), Tramm Hudson (secretary), Susan Tucker (assistant secretary) and Darryl Henry (assistant treasurer).
