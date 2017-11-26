Storm-ravaged Caribbean gets $2 billion to rebuild, but is that enough?

More Videos 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse Pause 0:33 Bringing a taste of Italy into your Bradenton home 0:56 How to pick out the perfect Poinsettia with Orban’s Nursery 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 5:01 Manson mythology and pop culture 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 1:29 Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 2:33 Rebuilding a nation brick by brick in a climate-change era 1:39 Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rebuilding a nation brick by brick in a climate-change era Brutalized by Hurricane Maria, the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica wants to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation. Brutalized by Hurricane Maria, the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica wants to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation. Jacqueline Charles jcharles@miamiherald.com

Brutalized by Hurricane Maria, the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica wants to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation. Jacqueline Charles jcharles@miamiherald.com