Holiday rates offered for shade parking at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

In anticipation of the holiday season, the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority has lowered the rate on the newly constructed shaded parking lot.
During the holidays, parking fees for the shaded lot are the same price as long-term parking (daily maximum $12). The new lot, which provides shaded parking for about 300 vehicles is located on the east side of the terminal and is within easy walking distance.
Signage to covered parking on Airport Circle directs customers to the lot which is automated and only accepts credit cards as payment. Customers take a ticket when entering and use a credit card when exiting.
For more information on parking options at SRQ, including rates and the newest amenity, visit srq-airport.com/parking.
