FCCI recognized as one of best places to work in insurance in country

FCCI Insurance Group was featured by Best Insurance in its annual Best Places to Work in Insurance 2017 distribution. FCCI ranked second in the Medium Employer Category (for companies with 250-999 employees) of insurance companies throughout the U.S.
The 2017 report featured 75 companies of various sizes, from 25 to more than 4,000 employees.
Through a confidential employer questionnaire, the data is assessed and analyzed, with a focus on leadership, planning, corporate culture, communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisors, training, career development, pay and benefits.
FCCI is noted for its community service contributions, company paid time for employees participating in charitable events, state-of-the-art headquarters, health facilities for its employees and top tier customer service to its policyholders.
