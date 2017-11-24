Black Friday shoppers arrive before dawn for deals and for fun. Some came for the beer.

They came for deals on TVs, laptop computers, toys and clothing.

Some even came for beer before dawn on a drizzly Black Friday.

Annie Thacker of Lakewood Ranch paused in her shopping at Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts, 8441 Cooper Creek Blvd., to talk about her game plan.

“Know your sizes, wear comfortable clothes. Remember, we’re not going on a date. We’re on a mission,” Thacker said.

“And no carts, unless you’re buying a TV. I just broke that rule,” she said, looking at a cart full of brightly colored holiday wrap and decorations.

Rule No. 1? Have fun, she said.

That seemed to be the theme of the morning for the first wave of Black Friday shoppers.

Annie Thacker of Lakewood Ranch found lots of Christmas bling at Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts early Black Friday morning. She came equipped with a set of rules that helped her complete her shopping mission. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Seven men waited on the sidewalk two hours before the doors opened at Total Wine & More, 8539 Cooper Creek Blvd.

“This is baseball cards for adults,” said one man who asked to be identified only as Larry.

High on Larry’s shopping list was Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout.

“As many as they will let us buy,” Larry said.

Friends Josh France and Logan Gonzalez were camped out in front of Office Depot, 4026 14th St. W., Bradenton, waiting for the store to open.

Josh France, left, and Logan Gonzalez camped outside Office Depot, waiting for the store to open to take advantage of a $349 deal for an HP laptop computer. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

A new HP laptop with an eighth-generation processor selling for $349 was tops on their list. Several other people standing in line said they came for the same deal.

Pam Stolz, owner of Learning Express Toys, 8451 Cooper Creek Blvd., opened at 6 a.m., as she has every Black Friday since 2014, and was doing a brisk business.

Stolz was offering 20 percent off Wednesday through Sunday this week, and an additional 10 percent off on Black Friday.

Stolz was sold out of Fingerlings, a little interactive monkey, but expects to have them back in stock next week.

Popular this year are Lego Advent Calendars with Star Wars, The City and other themes, complete with a surprise for each day through Christmas Eve, Stolz said.

Also popular at Learning Express Toys is the Party2Go, a Bluetooth karaoke microphone and disco ball.

Abbie Harrison found something she liked as soon as Macy’s opened its doors at 6 a.m. for Black Friday. She came to Black Friday shop with her mother and grandmother. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Joe Cohen of Sarasota was first in line at SuperTarget, 101 N. Cattlemen Road.

“Funny enough, my wife wants a new blender, and they have it on special,” Cohen said.

Also on his list at SuperTarget was a Nintendo Switch for his children.

Jennifer Christman and her son Trent were first in line at Best Buy, 135 N. Cattlemen Road.

They were first in line at Macy’s as it opened on Black Friday. Amanda Clerkin, right, said she was looking for gifts for her children. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

They came several hours before store opening for the 55-inch Toshiba TV offered for $279.

Afterward, they moved on to The Home Depot for Christmas decorations and to SuperTarget for a mini-refrigerator.

“Last night we checked out Ellenton Premium Outlets, and it was crazy. Traffic was backed up to the interstate highway,” Jennifer Christman said.

The Old Navy store at 117 N. Cattlemen Road opened at 5 a.m. and was seeing a steady stream of bargain hunters.

Jennifer Christman came to Best Buy on University Parkway with her son, Trent, to buy a 55-inch Toshiba TV for $279. They arrived at 4:55 a.m., several hours before the store opened. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We have the $1 cozy sock and everything is one-half off. That’s a good thing that happens once a year,” store manager Dan Goodwin said.

Michael Mortellaro waited at The Mall at University Town Center for the 6 a.m. opening of Macy’s with his daughter, Elliana, 19.

There was nothing specific on their shopping list.

“We have done this together every year since she was 8 years old. It’s an opportunity to spend time together,” he said.