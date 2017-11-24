Publix, through a partnership with Instacart, will now deliver alcohol to customers’ doorsteps, sometimes within hours of ordering.
Publix, through a partnership with Instacart, will now deliver alcohol to customers’ doorsteps, sometimes within hours of ordering. Herald file photo
Publix, through a partnership with Instacart, will now deliver alcohol to customers’ doorsteps, sometimes within hours of ordering. Herald file photo

Business

Publix will now bring the party to you

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 24, 2017 07:50 AM

The best gift of the holiday season you didn’t know you needed is here.

Publix, in a partnership with Instacart, is offering same-day delivery of alcohol to customers’ doorsteps. In some cases, the delivery could be there within an hour, according to the Publix announcement. Prices on the products may vary.

Beer, wine, liquor, mixers and groceries from the grocery chain will all be available for delivery, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

While the first order is free if it totals $10 or more, prices for following orders are $5.99 per delivery, or $14.99 per month, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Customers must be 21 to order and have ID upon delivery.

Orders can be made through delivery.publix.com, instacart.com or the Instacart mobile app, according to WTSP.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

View More Video