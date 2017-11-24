Publix will now bring the party to you

The best gift of the holiday season you didn’t know you needed is here.
Publix, in a partnership with Instacart, is offering same-day delivery of alcohol to customers’ doorsteps. In some cases, the delivery could be there within an hour, according to the Publix announcement. Prices on the products may vary.
Beer, wine, liquor, mixers and groceries from the grocery chain will all be available for delivery, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
While the first order is free if it totals $10 or more, prices for following orders are $5.99 per delivery, or $14.99 per month, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Customers must be 21 to order and have ID upon delivery.
Orders can be made through delivery.publix.com, instacart.com or the Instacart mobile app, according to WTSP.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
