Local shoppers invited to check out the offerings on Small Biz Saturday

Shoppers need not look so hard – or so far – for unique holiday gifts.
Small Business Saturday falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and offers shoppers an alternative to big box shopping centers and online browsing, local business leaders say.
Or as the Manatee Chamber of Commerce puts it: Eat local. Drink local. Shop local.
This year, the chamber is partnering with more than 50 small businesses to remind customers, clients and the community of the critical role small businesses play in the local economy.
Never miss a local story.
The chamber has supplied SWAG – stuff we all get – to its partners to hand out to customers. SWAG, including shopping bags, will be available starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers Market on Old Main Street and at other business partners.
Eat local. Drink local. Shop local.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce
Tami Herod opened her beach casual By the Sea Boutique at 705 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto, on Jan. 2 and is a first-time participant in Small Business Saturday.
She will be offering customers 10 percent off on everything in the store. Her stock in trade is moderately priced women’s apparal ranging in size from small to 3X. By the Sea Boutique also includes clothing accessories and a number of specialty gift items, including fish tail Christmas stockings.
“Come in and have fun. It’s a fashion show,” Herod said of the atmosphere at By the Sea Boutique.
“It’s been an adventure,” Herod said of opening a new business.
The sign outside outside Crowder’s Gifts and Gadgets, 5409 Manatee Ave. W., encourages customers to “shop small,” and to do it locally.
“We hope to be the place that you go for everybody on your gift list,” Crowder’s Beth Raulerson said.
Crowder’s has been a Manatee County landmark since 1955, and more recently opened a second store in Lakewood Ranch at 2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.
“We try to find unique gifts you won’t find in other stores or on the internet,” Raulerson said. “We hope to be the place you go for everybody on your list.”
Crowder’s has a little of everything from locally made fudge to designer items, quirky greeting cards, jewelry, and more.
Examples of some of the special offers being made for Small Business Saturday include 10 percent off on all artwork by Jerri Phillips at 7216 U.S. 301 N., unit 101, Ellenton; buy-two-get-one-free on all size products at Cutting Loose Salon, 8429 Honore Ave., or 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd.; and free haircuts for new clients and a $5 service upgrade for existing clients at Sports Clips, 1606 Cortez Road W.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Manatee Chamber Neighborhood Champions
3 Keys Brewing & Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton
Alcover Massage, 917 12th Ave. W. Studio A, Bradenton
Aluna Wellness, 2219 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach
AMOB on the Pier, 200 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach
Anna Maria Oyster Bar Cortez, 6688 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
Anna Maria Oyster Bar Ellenton, 1525 51st Ave. E., Ellenton
Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside Halfway Lounge, 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton
Arts & Eats, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton
The Art Studio & Gallery of Jerri Phillips, 7216 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., #101, Ellenton
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, 7266 55th Ave. E., Bradenton
Birdrock Taco, 1004 10th Ave. W., Bradenton
Blu Mangrove, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto
Bows and Arrows Co., 5275 University Pkwy. #133, University Park
By the Sea Boutique, 705 8th Ave. W., Palmetto
The Clam House, 923 Arlington Road, Palmetto
Cleveland Kitchen, 2539 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
Cutting Loose Salon, 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd. #112, Lakewood Ranch
Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton
DetailXPerts Sarasota-Manatee County, 1767 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. #297, Bradenton
Dickey's Barbeque Pit, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
Edible Arrangements Lakewood Ranch, 7333 52nd Place E., Lakewood Ranch
Edible Elegance by Eli, 3737 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
Endurance House, Endurance House 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton
The Fox Business Group, LLC, The Fox Business Group, LLC 6004 93rd St. Circle E., East Manatee
Fun Girl Art, 1001 12th Ave. W., Bradenton
Gecko's Grill & Pub Braden River, 4310 State Road 64 E., Sarasota
Gulf Drive Café & Tiki Hut, 900 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach
Irene’s Resort Wear, 5308 Marina Dr.. Bradenton
Jersey Mikes Subs on 14th Street, 4020 14th St. W.. Bradenton
Jimmy John's on 3rd Avenue, 1001 Third Ave. W., Bradenton
Keeton's Office & Art Supply, 817 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
The Makers Market, 6650 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
Mission BBQ on 14th Street, 4501 14th Street W., Bradenton
Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton
Mountain Comforts Coffee Café, Mountain Comforts Coffee Café 3550 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton
Naughty Monk Brewery, 2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
Overturf's Floor and Fabric Care, 3115 81st Court E., Suite 103, Bradenton
Pandora Store The Mall @ UTC, 140 University Town Center Dr. #169, Sarasota
Pier 22 Restaurant, Patio & Catering, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton
Pink & Navy, 2404 Landings Circle, Bradenton
Salon Coquette Bradenton, 2722 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 4, Bradenton
Salon Uptown Downtown, 620 14th St. W., Bradenton
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, 6202 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton
Soul to Soul Yoga, 4734 Sabal Key Dr., Bradenton
Spa NorthWest, 2722 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 2, Bradenton
Sport Clips Haircuts of Bradenton, 1606 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
TrailWalker Gear Outfitters, 4818 14th St. W., Bradenton
Vanessa Fine Jewelry, 8131 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch
Veritas! Pest Management, P.O. Box 14333, Bradenton
Village of the Arts
The Whitfield Exchange, 6835 14th St. W., Bradenton
World Piece, 1101 10th Ave. W., Bradenton
Comments