Loaded gun found in man's luggage at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Federal authorities say they found a loaded gun in a man's carry-on luggage on Thanksgiving day at the security checkpoint in a West Virginia airport.

According to a U.S. Transportation Security Administration news release, a TSA officer spotted the .380 caliber handgun loaded with three bullets early Thursday morning on a checkpoint X-ray monitor at Yeager Airport.

TSA says Yeager Airport Police responded and confiscated the gun. There was no impact to airport operations.

TSA says the man is from Huntington, West Virginia, but did not identify him further.

The agency says passengers who bring guns to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.

