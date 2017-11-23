Christie could be last caught on beach closed to the public

FILE – In this July 2, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park, when the state park was closed to the public during a government shutdown in New Jersey. In New Jersey's Democrat-led Legislature, a Senate committee advanced a bill Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, that would require state parks and recreation areas to remain open to the public for up to seven days following a state government shutdown. NJ Advance Media via AP, File Andrew Mills