Business

Eurozone economy heading for strongest quarter since 2011

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:49 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LONDON

A closely watched survey is indicating that the 19-country eurozone is set for its best quarterly performance since early 2011.

Financial information company IHS Markit says Thursday its purchasing managers' index — a broad gauge of business activity across the manufacturing and services sectors — rose to 57.5 in November from 56 the previous month. The index now stands at its highest level since April 2011.

Chris Williamson, the firm's chief business economist, says the index shows that "business is booming" and that the eurozone is heading for its best quarter since the start of 2011.

He says fourth-quarter growth could even come in at 0.8 percent, which would "round off the best year for a decade."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

View More Video