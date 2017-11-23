Business

Ohio inmate taken for hospital treatment escapes

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:13 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio

Sheriff's deputies in Ohio are searching for a corrections center inmate who escaped custody after being transported for hospital treatment.

Warren County sheriff's deputies were called Wednesday night to the Community Corrections Center for a report of an inmate who had escaped custody of corrections center staff at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

The sheriff's office says 31-year-old Robert Langford was last seen running away in a hospital gown. It wasn't clear why he was taken to the hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman says he hadn't been treated by any hospital staff.

Langford was sentenced to the corrections center after being convicted of drug offenses.

