Business

Vancouver attorney files discrimination lawsuit against city

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:03 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

VANCOUVER, Wash.

Debra Quinn, Vancouver's assistant city attorney, has filed a lawsuit saying her superiors engaged in a pattern of disparate treatment toward female employees, which created a hostile work environment.

The Columbian reports that Quinn filed the suit on Tuesday in U.S. District Court. She alleges gender discrimination, retaliation, First Amendment violations, negligent supervision, equal protection violations, breach of implied contract and outrageous acts.

Quinn names City Manager Eric Holmes, City Attorney Bronson Potter and Chief Assistant City Attorney Jonathan Young in the suit.

Quinn filed a tort claim and whistleblower complaint with similar allegations against the city Sept. 20. She says the city has failed to address those claims.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Holmes did not return requests for comment. Potter dismissed the claims for the second time. Young said the claims are unfounded.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

View More Video