Business

New gas pump stickers announce Washington state's tax price

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:01 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SEATTLE

People filling up their gas tanks in Washington state will start to notice new stickers on pumps that announce the tax price.

Washington's state tax on gas is the second highest in the nation. It charges 49.4 cents per gallon, which is added to the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents — making the tax price almost one-fourth of the current total of $3 per gallon in Washington state.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that the stickers have started to appear around Seattle thanks to a budget amendment led by Republican Rep. Cary Condotta.

The program started Oct. 30. Stickers will be gradually fastened to pumps throughout the next three years.

Condotta said making people aware of the tax price might make it more difficult for lawmakers to raise taxes.

