Bradenton Oaks Assisted Living sells for $13.8M to Meridian Senior Living

Meridian Senior Living recently paid $13.8 million to acquire Bradenton Oaks Assisted Living & Memory Care, 1015 7th Ave. E., according to public records from the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court.
Bradenton Oaks has a capacity of 135 persons and is operating near capacity with only four available beds.
Meridian Senior Living is an up-and-coming corporation that recently acquired nine other Florida healthcare facilities, said Dierdra Walker, the executive director at Bradenton Oaks.
“We are very happy to be with Meridian,” Walker said.
Never miss a local story.
The new owners plan to update Bradenton Oaks with new paint and furnishings.
“We are really excited about the changes that are coming,” Walker said.
Meridian Senior Living bought Bradenton Oaks from NIC 4 Bradenton Oaks Owner LLC of New York.
Bradenton Oaks includes two buildings. One building has one-bedroom apartments and the other has studio apartments.
Services and amenities include home-cooked meals, assistance with personal activities, nurse supervised staff, housekeeping and laundry.
The facility also has a beauty/barbershop, game and activity rooms, and social and recreational activities.
Meridian was established in 2010 and is now home to more than 7,000 residents, according to the company web site.
P. Kacy Kang, chief operation officer, leads all aspects of operations at Meridian Senior Living.
Before joining Meridian Senior Living, he served as president and COO of a national chain of assisted living, memory care and retirement communities. His previous positions included senior vice president of operations in charge of 289 communities with more than $800 million in annual revenues, according to Meridian.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments