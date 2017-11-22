More Videos

Black Friday 2017 1:36

Black Friday 2017

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Bringing a taste of Italy into your Bradenton home 0:33

Bringing a taste of Italy into your Bradenton home

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Manson mythology and pop culture

Outstanding leader to be recognized by Manatee Chamber of Commerce 0:28

Outstanding leader to be recognized by Manatee Chamber of Commerce

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 0:45

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers McClatchy
Business

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, and Florida retailers are optimistic

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 12:20 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 35 MINUTES AGO

Bargain hunters, it’s your time to shine.

The busiest shopping week of the year is here, with Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday kicking off the holiday season.

Black Friday has become a two-day event, with many retailers opening on Thanksgiving to try to maximize sales.

But even if Black Friday has started to lose its luster, the tradition of flocking to packed malls and stores remains strong, even as bargain hunters seek non-shopping alternatives (think Amazon).

An estimated 99 million people shopped in stores last year on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation, which was down about 3 million from 2015.

Another decline is likely this year, though those customary long lines again will be there the next two days. Black Friday has become a tradition.

“Some of the people we’ve talked to said they just like the crowds,” said Jon Vincent, the founder of the website earlyblackfriday.com. “In general, the people just really like going into the stores for shopping.”

Black Friday has started to lose some of its luster, but shoppers still can expect long lines and crowded stores during the next two days.
Amy Sancetta AP

There are 32 days – including five weekends – between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, and the Florida Retail Federation expects holiday sales will increase 3 to 3.5 percent over last year, despite Hurricane Irma’s impact on much of the state.

“Hurricane Irma hit our state extremely hard ... and we factored in this impact in our forecast,” Florida Retail Federation president and CEO Scott Shalley said. “But we feel the overall strength of our economy and the incredible recovery efforts that have taken place will help lessen the impact on retail sales this holiday season.”

For those who are serious about securing savings and don’t mind waiting in line, here’s a rundown of hours for the major stores in the Bradenton area for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

As always, hours are subject to change, so confirm with the retailer before heading out.

Bealls

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

DeSoto Square mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 9 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Dillard’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Dollar Tree

Thanksgiving: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Ellenton Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

JCPenney

Thanksgiving: 2 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Midnight to 10 p.m.

Kmart

Thanksgiving: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Midnight to 11 p.m.

Lowe’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Mall at University Town Center

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Michaels

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Office Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7:45 a.m.

Pier 1 Imports

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Sears

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Staples

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Stein Mart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Toys R Us

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Midnight to 11 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Most stores open all day; Black Friday sales start at 6 p.m.

Black Friday: Most open 24 hours

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

