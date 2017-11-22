A Casa Tua brings Italy into your home as Bradenton’s newest restaurant

More Videos 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse Pause 1:36 Black Friday 2017 0:33 Bringing a taste of Italy into your Bradenton home 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 5:01 Manson mythology and pop culture 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:28 Outstanding leader to be recognized by Manatee Chamber of Commerce 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bringing a taste of Italy into your Bradenton home A Casa Tua offers an authentic Italian meal, but prefers that you enjoy it in your home with family and friends, as is the Italian tradition. A Casa Tua offers an authentic Italian meal, but prefers that you enjoy it in your home with family and friends, as is the Italian tradition. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

