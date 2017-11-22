FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, the American flag flies above the Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange. Global stocks mostly rose Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, after Wall Street hit new highs and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed above the 30,000 level for the first time in over 10 years. Trading was slowing, however, ahead of the two-day U.S. break for the Thanksgiving holiday.
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, the American flag flies above the Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange. Global stocks mostly rose Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, after Wall Street hit new highs and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed above the 30,000 level for the first time in over 10 years. Trading was slowing, however, ahead of the two-day U.S. break for the Thanksgiving holiday. Richard Drew, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, the American flag flies above the Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange. Global stocks mostly rose Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, after Wall Street hit new highs and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed above the 30,000 level for the first time in over 10 years. Trading was slowing, however, ahead of the two-day U.S. break for the Thanksgiving holiday. Richard Drew, File AP Photo

Business

Asian stocks flat as Fed minutes show support for rate hike

AP Business Writer

November 22, 2017 11:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SEOUL, South Korea

Asian stock markets were largely flat on Thursday with investors in the U.S. markets going on a Thanksgiving holiday and the Fed minutes largely in line with investor expectations that the Fed will soon raise interest rates for a third time next month. Japan was closed on a holiday.

KEEPING SCORE: China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to 3,422.65 while South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.1 percent to 2,538.88. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat at 5,986.50. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent to 30,148.75. Stocks in Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries were slightly higher.

FED: Minutes of the Fed's last meeting that ended Nov. 1 showed that most officials generally believe that it'll soon be time for another increase in the Fed's key interest rate. A few Fed leaders think rates should stay where they are until there is more evidence inflation is rising, showing the concerns that the U.S. inflation is falling short of expectations despite the jobless rate falling to the lowest level in nearly 17 years. But the minutes did not change expectations for a December rate hike, analysts said.

ANALYST'S TAKE: While the minutes did not surprise markets, "the statement does clear the air of one raging debate, and that's 2018 rate hikes unambiguously depend more pressingly on inflation than on growth," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia trading at OANDA.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Wednesday retreating from their latest record highs. The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,597.08. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 64.65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,526.18. The Nasdaq composite rose 4.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to a record 6,867.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 2.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,516.76. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. They will reopen Friday but will close at 1 p.m. ET.

OIL: The price of oil retreated after a jump on reports that key oil producers might extend the cuts in production they made at the start of this year. U.S. crude fell 15 cents to $57.87 per barrel on New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday, the contract rose $1.19, or 2.1 percent, to $58.02 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 23 cents to $63.09 per barrel in London. It gained 75 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $63.32 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.35 yen from 111.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.1833 from $1.1819.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

View More Video