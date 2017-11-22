A man plunged through decking less than 4 years old. That decking is now under recall

After finding out people can fall through floors made of their decking, Plycem recalled 37,500 deck boards that could be bought at Home Depot.
Th problem with Plycem’s Allura fiber cement decking and fiber cement fascia, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The recalled decking can deteriorate and crack, causing the deck surfacing to break. Consumers can fall through broken decking and suffer serious injuries.”
And among the three reports Plycem got of the decking cracking were “one report of a leg injury to an adult male whose leg went through the cracked decking.”
From February 2014 through this past June, California’s Kelseyville Lumber and Ohio’s Trademark Exteriors carried the boards in stock and Home Depots nationwide would special order them.
The decking boards were 12 feet by 6 inches, 1 inch thick, and came with a hidden fastener application and a direct screw application. The fascia, to be used with vertical applications, were 12 feet long, 8 to 12 inches wide and seven 16ths of an inch thick.
Customers should contact Plycem for a repair, either by calling 844-452-6787 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or by filling out a registration form on the Allura website.
