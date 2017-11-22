Business

German business groups say country needs new government soon

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 03:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

The heads of two influential German business lobby group say the country needs a new government soon in order to tackle important issues facing the economy.

Talks on forming a four-party coalition collapsed late Sunday; Chancellor Angela Merkel has signaled she's willing to keep negotiating with other parties or lead hers into new elections.

Eric Schweitzer, president of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, says businesses expect uncertainty to last into the next year.

Business daily Handelsblatt quoted Schweitzer on Wednesday saying that "in view of the rapid economic developments around the world it's important ... we don't remain without a government for long."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dieter Kempf of industry lobby group BDI warned that if Germany's parties fail to take responsibility for government, then others might seek to fill the political vacuum.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

View More Video