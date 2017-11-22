China's CEFC denies links to alleged Africa bribery plot

In this July, 2015, photo, Patrick Ho, former Hong Kong home secretary, deputy chairman of an non-governmental organization funded by CEFC China Energy poses during an interview in Hong Kong. The Chinese energy company denies it had anything to do with a multimillion dollar bribery scheme that U.S. prosecutors say was organized by two businessmen to secure business from African officials on its behalf. In a statement late Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, CEFC China Energy Co. sought to distance itself from the corruption, money laundering and conspiracy charges filed against Patrick Ho and Cheik Gadio, a former Senegal foreign minister. AP Photo)