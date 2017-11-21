A look at the 4 countries the US says sponsor terrorism

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, an anti-North Korea protester holds up a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally welcoming the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea.North Korea is on its way back onto a very short list of countries the United States says sponsor terrorism. The designation will expand the already substantial array of sanctions the U.S. has imposed on trade with North Korea. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo