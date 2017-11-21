Business

Ex-officials accused of plunder over Manila train contract

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 03:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine government has filed complaints accusing Cabinet members and other officials in the previous administration of plunder over a maintenance contract for a Manila train system that has been hounded by daily glitches.

One of the problems on the MRT3 line included the dislocation of a car while it was carrying passengers down metropolitan Manila's main avenue.

The contract with Busan Universal Rail Inc. has been canceled, and presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday those accountable for the train line "will be held liable."

Those named in the complaint filed to the Ombudsman include former Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya, former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas, former Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima, former Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin and executives of the maintenance company. It is a South Korean and Philippine partnership.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) released another surveillance video acquired by its undercover investigators at the Burnham Dairy Farm, located in Okeechobee, Florida. The video captures the secret realities of torment inflicted on dairy cows at those farms trusted to supply some of the largest brands and grocery stores.

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

View More Video