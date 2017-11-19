Here are the major stores open on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday in Bradenton area

Even though Black Friday has been losing ground to online sales in recent years, bargain hunters continue to revere the day after Thanksgiving as the best shopping day of the year.
Throw in Thanksgiving Day, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, and you’ve got a five-day stretch of businesses trying to drive sales with special offers and discounts to open the holiday shopping season.
Several retailers – Amazon, Best Buy, JCPenney, Target, Toys R Us and Walmart among them – already have launched their Black Friday sales campaigns online, eager to get an early start on the part of year that will make or break their bottom line for the year.
“Black Friday is no longer just a day,” Business Inside’s Your Money Editor Lauren Lyons Cole said. “It represents a store’s entire holiday marketing strategy.”
Black Friday started as a one-day event, but many retailers – some as early as 7 a.m. – once again are starting their sales on Thanksgiving Day. Some, including JCPenney, Kohl’s and Toys R Us, will continue their all-night hours as they have done the past several years.
Amid a difficult retail environment, pulling those all-nighters is an attempt to secure every sale possible, according to Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail.
But is it worth the effort?
“Staying open all night is not very economical,” Saunders said. “If you’re not getting the sales, it’s not worth it. It also shows that Black Friday is not as important as it once was.”
For those who are serious about securing savings and don’t mind waiting in line, here’s a rundown of hours for the major stores in the Bradenton area for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Of course, hours are subject to change, so confirm with the retailer before heading out.
Bealls
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.
Big Lots
Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
DeSoto Square mall
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 9 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.
Dillard’s
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.
Dollar General
Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.
Dollar Tree
Thanksgiving: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.
Ellenton Premium Outlets
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
Home Depot
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
JCPenney
Thanksgiving: 2 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Midnight to 10 p.m.
Kmart
Thanksgiving: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
Kohl’s
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Midnight to 11 p.m.
Lowe’s
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
Macy’s
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
Mall at University Town Center
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.
Marshalls
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.
Michaels
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.
Office Depot
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 7:45 a.m.
Pier 1 Imports
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.
Sears
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.
Staples
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.
Stein Mart
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.
Target
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.
Toys R Us
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: Midnight to 11 p.m.
Walmart
Thanksgiving: Most stores open all day; Black Friday sales start at 6 p.m.
Black Friday: Most open 24 hours
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
