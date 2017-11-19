Here are the major stores open on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday in Bradenton area

More Videos 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse Pause 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning 3:01 Pittsburgh Pirates president praises Bradenton partnership 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 0:36 Boy reunites with crew that helped save his life 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 0:08 Wrestling star Triple H accidentally walks into screen during Survivor Series 0:15 Dale Earnhardt Jr. exits car for last time as a full-time NASCAR driver Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers McClatchy

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers McClatchy