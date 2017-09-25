Hal Hammond
JOY to host financial pitfalls workshop on Wednesday

Herald staff report

September 25, 2017

Just Older Youth will present a workshop on financial pitfalls at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Roser Community Church Fellowship Hall, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria Island.

Hal Hammond, the director of Tampa Bay Operations for the Foundation for Financial Education, will be the guest speaker at the brown bag lunch series.

Hammond, a Sarasota resident, is the author of the book “Protect Your Life Savings” and teaches retirement planning at State College of Florida.

For more information, call (941) 778-0414 or visit roserchurch.com/joy.

