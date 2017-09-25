More Videos

  • Airport security from TSA's perspective

    TSA offers a rare behind-the-scenes walk-through of their security checkpoint scans including the Advanced Imaging Technology, the Explosive Trace Detection machine and the Bottled Liquid Scanner.

TSA offers a rare behind-the-scenes walk-through of their security checkpoint scans including the Advanced Imaging Technology, the Explosive Trace Detection machine and the Bottled Liquid Scanner. Caitlin Healy / McClatchy José A. Iglesias / el Nuevo Herald
TSA offers a rare behind-the-scenes walk-through of their security checkpoint scans including the Advanced Imaging Technology, the Explosive Trace Detection machine and the Bottled Liquid Scanner. Caitlin Healy / McClatchy José A. Iglesias / el Nuevo Herald

Business

Want to cut down on your airport wait time? Here’s how to do so

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

September 25, 2017 10:37 AM

Anyone who travels regularly knows the frustration all too well.

Arrive at the airport early, perhaps even more than the requisite two hours before the flight is scheduled to depart, only to encounter a seemingly endless security checkpoint line.

The anxiety of potentially missing the flight quickly escalates.

For those eager to avoid that annoyance, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will host another temporary Transportation Security Administration PreCheck enrollment event in November.

SRQ will host its third TSA PreCheck event of the year Nov. 6-10 and Nov. 13-17 at the ticket counters between Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Times are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. The cost is $85 per person and covers five years in the program that aims to screen passengers more efficiently.

According to the TSA, nearly 5 million have signed up for the program. Travelers in the program, which was unveiled in October 2011, do not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts at the more than 450 pre-check security lanes that are available at 180 airports in the United States that have a PreCheck line. Family members ages 12 and under traveling with a PreCheck-approved parent or guardian also can take part in the expedited screening process.

1-SRQ TSA
The Transportation Security Administration will open a temporary enrollment center at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport from Nov. 6-10 and Nov. 13-17.
Mike DeSisti AP

Enrolled members receive a Known Traveler Number that is entered when making an airline reservation. The boarding pass is flagged with that number, which passengers show at the security gate to get into the PreCheck line.

Those interested should visit identogo.com/precheck, choose “start application now,” then “apply now” and complete steps one through four.

2-SRQ TSA
Travelers who use Sarasota Bradenton International Airport can apply for a Transportation Security Administration program that aims to screen passengers more efficiently.
Ted S. Warren AP

Once that is finished, choose Sarasota and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport as the location. There you can select an appointment time for the two-week enrollment event.

Those applying need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation, such as a U.S. passport, or a birth certificate and a driver’s license. Also, fingerprints will be taken as part of a background check during the in-person enrollment session.

More information about the program is available on the homepage of tsa.gov.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

TSA PRECHECK PARTICIPATING AIRLINES

  • Aeromexico
  • Air Canada
  • Alaska Airlines
  • Allegiant Air
  • American Airlines
  • Aruba Airlines
  • Avianca
  • Boutique Airlines
  • Cape Air
  • Copa Airlines
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Dominican Wings
  • Emirates
  • Etihad Airways
  • Frontier Airlines
  • Hawaiian Airlines
  • InterCaribbean Airways
  • JetBlue Airways
  • Key Lime Air
  • Lufthansa
  • Miami Air International
  • OneJet
  • Seaborne Airlines
  • Silver Airways
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Southern Airways Express
  • Southwest Airlines
  • Spirit Airlines
  • Sun Country Airlines
  • Sunwing Airlines
  • Swift Air
  • Turkish Airlines
  • United Airlines
  • Virgin America
  • Virgin Atlantic
  • WestJet
  • Xtra Airways

