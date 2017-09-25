Gas prices fall — and they should keep dropping

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are ugly memories and for now, so are record-high gasoline prices in Florida.
AAA said Monday that gas prices are on a “steep slide,” after reaching 3-year highs because of Harvey and Irma and their effects on Gulf Coast refineries and on demand for gasoline.
“Now supply and demand levels are returning to normal, and prices are on the decline,” AAA said.
On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.67 in Florida, and $2.57 nationwide, down from $2.71 and $2.62, respectively. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, it was $2.65 per gallon, down a nickel from a week earlier.
"If it weren't for the recent hurricanes, gas prices would be about 25 cents lower," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Since gas prices decline much slower than they rise, it could take a few weeks before they reach equilibrium. Gas prices in the southeastern U.S. should drop another 5-10 cents this week."
